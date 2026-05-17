Russia shelled the Dnipro region almost 40 times — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipro region almost 40 times during the day, there are dead and wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian troops launched nearly 40 attacks in the Dnipro region, leading to casualties and injuries.
- Infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles in Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and other areas suffered damage due to the attacks.
Russia killed two people in the Dnipro region
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to him, the region was attacked by enemies with drones and artillery. Two people were killed and five were injured.
It is noted that in the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogryhorivska were under attack. Infrastructure, a high-rise building and a private residence, and cars were damaged.
In the Synelnyky district, the Vasylkivska and Mezhivska communities suffered. Private houses and cars were damaged. A 41-year-old man was injured. Cars were damaged in the Krynychanska community of the Kamyansk district. In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Zelenodolsk communities. Infrastructure was damaged.
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