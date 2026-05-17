Russia shelled the Dnipro region almost 40 times — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipro region almost 40 times during the day, there are dead and wounded.

Russia killed two people in the Dnipro region

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, the region was attacked by enemies with drones and artillery. Two people were killed and five were injured.

It is noted that in the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogryhorivska were under attack. Infrastructure, a high-rise building and a private residence, and cars were damaged.

A summer house was destroyed, another one was damaged. Two people died. Four were injured. Two of them were hospitalized. A 78-year-old man is in "serious" condition. A 42-year-old victim is in moderate condition. Share

In the Synelnyky district, the Vasylkivska and Mezhivska communities suffered. Private houses and cars were damaged. A 41-year-old man was injured. Cars were damaged in the Krynychanska community of the Kamyansk district. In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Zelenodolsk communities. Infrastructure was damaged.