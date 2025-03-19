On the night of March 19, unknown strike drones attacked a Russian oil terminal located in the village of Kavkazsk, Krasnodar Territory. According to the latest reports, the drones damaged a pipeline between the tanks.

New “bavovna” in Russia — what is known

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory officially confirmed that the operation of the oil depot was suspended as a result of the attack.

Local authorities said that the large-scale fire was allegedly caused by falling debris from a drone.

The area of the fire is 20 sq. m. The pipeline between the tanks was damaged. The automatic fire extinguishing and cooling system was activated. The fire was assigned the 4th degree of complexity, the statement said.

In addition, it is indicated that 30 people on the next shift were evacuated from the enterprise. The work of the oil depot was stopped.

Against this background, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 57 Ukrainian UAVs overnight:

35 of them were shot down over the Kursk region,

13 — above Orlovskaya,

7 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

one each over the Tula and Bryansk regions.

Interestingly, despite this, the report of the Ministry of Defense does not mention Krasnodar Krai, where an oil depot is burning in the village of Kavkazskaya after a drone attack.