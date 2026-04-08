Oil prices began to fall sharply

Prices for "black gold" sank below $100 per barrel after US leader Donald Trump announced the achievement of a two-week truce with Iran.

What is happening to oil prices?

Analysts point out that crude oil prices have fallen sharply below $100 per barrel.

This came just after President Donald Trump announced that the US had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

What is important to understand is that this is the largest one-day drop in oil prices since the Gulf War — that is, in the last 35 years.

Thus, the global benchmark, Brent crude futures, has fallen by about 16% to around $93 per barrel. At the same time, this is still significantly higher than the level of around $73 per barrel recorded before the war began in late February. Share

In addition, it is noted that WTI — the American benchmark — fell to approximately $96 per barrel — a drop of 14%.