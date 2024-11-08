Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia launched a new format

On November 8, in Belarus, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, held a meeting with the Russian Commissioner, Tetyana Moskalkova. They exchanged lists of prisoners of war visited by both sides and initiated a new format.
The results of the meeting between Lubinets and Moskalkova
According to Dmytro Lubinets, the meeting took place with the assistance of the official Minsk, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross also took part.
In addition, it is emphasized that the bodies of the dead were repatriated on November 8.
In addition, Dmytro Lubinets added that he and Moskalkova exchanged lists of prisoners of war visited by both sides (Ukraine — Russian prisoners of war in our country, Russia — Ukrainian prisoners of war on its territory).
What is known about the new format of cooperation between the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation
In addition, Dmytro Lubinets actively insists on the ICRC's access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.
The Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reminds that he continues to interact with his Russian counterpart to resolve humanitarian issues, return Ukrainians home, and obtain information about our citizens in the Russian Federation.
