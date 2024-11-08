UN representatives caused a scandal by inviting representatives of the occupying Russian administration in Crimea to participate in the 12th session of the World Forum of Cities.
Points of attention
- The UN's decision to invite representatives of the occupying Russian administration in Crimea to the World Forum of Cities has led to a strong protest from Ukraine, condemning it as a violation of international law and resolutions related to territorial integrity.
- Russia's use of international platforms to legitimize the occupation of Ukrainian territories is heightening tensions between the countries and drawing criticism from Western diplomats.
- UN Secretary General António Guterres faced backlash for participating in a summit with Putin, prompting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to reject his visit to Kyiv, highlighting the ongoing turmoil surrounding the UN's decisions.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has demanded answers from the UN Secretary General and program management over the inclusion of Russian representatives, emphasizing the need for a review of their involvement.
- Amid Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, the UN has faced criticism for its decisions, with concerns raised about the legitimacy of the Russian administration in Crimea and the actions of the UN Secretary General.
How Ukraine reacts to the new scandalous UN decision
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already expressed a strong protest against the scandalous UN decision.
The agency called the organization's actions a flagrant violation of international law and a number of its own resolutions, including 68/262 on "Territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The agency's statement states that representatives of Ukraine insisted on a clear definition of the registration mechanism for WUF12 participants, but UN-Habitat allowed representatives of the aggressor country to participate.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the UN Secretary General and the management of the program to give an answer, as well as to review the right of people who allowed Russian representatives to work in the bodies of this system.
What is known about other scandalous UN decisions against the background of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has come under fire from Western diplomats for visiting dictator Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit.
According to William Taylor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, it is currently difficult for him to understand why the UN Secretary General decided to go to the Russian Federation.
The de facto and legally illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is a war criminal whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court a long time ago.
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Kyiv because of his participation in the BRICS summit.
More on the topic
