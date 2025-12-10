"On Russia's Side." Senate Demands Trump's Plan Be Thrown Out

US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal does not hide his indignation at the approach of US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to negotiations with Ukraine and Russia. In his opinion, they take a pro-Russian position, which is unacceptable.
Points of attention
- Blumenthal urges a reset in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia, insisting on the necessity of unbiased and objective negotiators.
- The demand to throw out Trump's plan reflects concerns about the US president abandoning Ukraine and compromising its security in dealings with Russia.
Blumenthal urges Trump to come to his senses
The senator draws attention to the fact that it is the US president who is pushing Ukraine to quickly sign a peace agreement without security guarantees.
According to the Democrat, what is actually happening now is that Donald Trump is abandoning Ukraine to its fate.
According to him, the peace process is "completely one-sided" because only Ukraine is being persuaded to make concessions, but not Russia.
The politician emphasized that Witkoff and Kushner are most likely truly biased towards Ukraine.
