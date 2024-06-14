One civilian, two police officers injured after Russian today's drone attack on Kupiansk

Russian occupiers attacked with drones a police car and a bus with passengers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Police officers are among the victims.

Russia attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with drones

As noted, on June 13, the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a police official car, a city shuttle bus, a private car, cafe premises, and residential buildings were damaged.

A 60-year-old man and two police officers received shrapnel injuries.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, showed a photo of the attack's aftermath. According to him, 15 passengers and the driver were on the bus during the attack. Miraculously, people were not hurt.

The second strike hit the official police car. In the border areas, Russians hunt them with particular enthusiasm, — noted Bolvinov.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?

The Russian army is shelling populated areas of the Kharkiv region daily, especially near the front line and near the border.