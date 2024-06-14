One civilian, two police officers injured after Russian today's drone attack on Kupiansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

One civilian, two police officers injured after Russian today's drone attack on Kupiansk

Police of the Kharkiv region
police
Читати українською

Russian occupiers attacked with drones a police car and a bus with passengers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Police officers are among the victims.

Points of attention

 

  • As a result of the shelling, cars and buildings were damaged and people, including policemen, were injured.
  • The Kharkiv region is subjected to daily shelling by the Russian army, in particular on the front line near the borders.
  • Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding back the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.
  • The situation in the region remains tense due to the efforts of the Russian Federation to break through the defenses in the north of the region.

Russia attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with drones

As noted, on June 13, the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a police official car, a city shuttle bus, a private car, cafe premises, and residential buildings were damaged.

A 60-year-old man and two police officers received shrapnel injuries.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, showed a photo of the attack's aftermath. According to him, 15 passengers and the driver were on the bus during the attack. Miraculously, people were not hurt.

The second strike hit the official police car. In the border areas, Russians hunt them with particular enthusiasm, — noted Bolvinov.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?

The Russian army is shelling populated areas of the Kharkiv region daily, especially near the front line and near the border.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting is also taking place in two directions — Kupiansk and Kharkiv. Russian invaders have been trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces in the north of the region for more than a month, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's advance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The tense situation persists in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, AFU General Staff reports
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 24 Shaheds and five missiles during latest Russian strike on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?