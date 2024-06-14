One civilian, two police officers injured after Russian today's drone attack on Kupiansk

Russian occupiers attacked with drones a police car and a bus with passengers in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Police officers are among the victims.
Russia attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with drones
As noted, on June 13, the Russian army attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a police official car, a city shuttle bus, a private car, cafe premises, and residential buildings were damaged.
A 60-year-old man and two police officers received shrapnel injuries.
Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, showed a photo of the attack's aftermath. According to him, 15 passengers and the driver were on the bus during the attack. Miraculously, people were not hurt.
What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?
The Russian army is shelling populated areas of the Kharkiv region daily, especially near the front line and near the border.
In the Kharkiv region, fighting is also taking place in two directions — Kupiansk and Kharkiv. Russian invaders have been trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces in the north of the region for more than a month, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's advance.
