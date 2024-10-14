According to Western arms experts, a large number of arms manufacturers in the world have increased their production of weapons to replenish stocks that have been depleted by the delivery of aid to Ukraine.

What prevents the EU from increasing military aid to Ukraine

It is noted that a number of European arms manufacturers have made progress over the past 2 years, investing in expanding production even before receiving government contracts.

According to Tom Waldwin, a defense procurement officer at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in some cases European companies have increased the production of artillery ammunition 10 times compared to the period before Russia launched a criminal war against Ukraine.

Production of ammunition

In particular, the German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to increase the production of 155-mm ammunition according to NATO standards from approximately 100,000 units in the period until 2022 to 1.1 million ammunition per year from 2027.

The Swedish company Saab said that it plans to double the production of ammunition to 400,000 in the near future.

In general, supply and replenishment efforts are held back by constraints in supply chains. Industry representatives claim that in order for Europe to be able to resist Russian aggression and at the same time replenish depleted reserves, much more investment is needed, Western analysts explain. Share

What problems does the EU face on the way to increase the production of ammunition

It is emphasized that one of the key problems for the EU countries is the acute shortage of raw materials, among other things, cotton fiber, necessary for the production of nitrocellulose.

In this regard, Rheinmetall said it has increased the stock of certain types of raw materials, such as cotton fibers and armored steel, to reduce risks to its supply chains.