One of the most serious crises in the military has begun in China

According to The New York Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping has indeed launched a large-scale purge among his own military leadership. This indicates a large-scale split in the People's Liberation Army of China, which could significantly weaken Beijing's position on the world stage.
Points of attention
- Xi Jinping publicly warns about the dangers of disloyalty within the army and acknowledges a 'split heart' among military members.
- The crisis in the Chinese military underscores the challenges faced by Xi Jinping in maintaining trust and loyalty within the ranks.
Crisis in the Chinese army — what is known
For more than a decade, Xi has done everything he can to rebuild and improve China's People's Liberation Army — effectively transforming it into a global military force.
However, recent decisions by the head of the PRC indicate that he has decided to carry out a large-scale purge of the country's military apparatus — most likely due to a loss of trust in the members of his team.
Journalists drew attention to a meeting of the Chinese parliament — during it, only a few generals could be seen in the hall, although in 2025 there were dozens of high-ranking military personnel there.
Speaking to officers, Xi Jinping publicly warned about the dangers of disloyalty within the army.
Xi himself has already made a statement on this matter:
Analysts believe that the head of the PRC no longer trusts the generals whom he himself promoted and entrusted with the modernization of the Chinese army.
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