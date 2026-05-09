One of the most serious crises in the military has begun in China
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World
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One of the most serious crises in the military has begun in China

Crisis in the Chinese army - what is known
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Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping has indeed launched a large-scale purge among his own military leadership. This indicates a large-scale split in the People's Liberation Army of China, which could significantly weaken Beijing's position on the world stage.

Points of attention

  • Xi Jinping publicly warns about the dangers of disloyalty within the army and acknowledges a 'split heart' among military members.
  • The crisis in the Chinese military underscores the challenges faced by Xi Jinping in maintaining trust and loyalty within the ranks.

Crisis in the Chinese army — what is known

For more than a decade, Xi has done everything he can to rebuild and improve China's People's Liberation Army — effectively transforming it into a global military force.

However, recent decisions by the head of the PRC indicate that he has decided to carry out a large-scale purge of the country's military apparatus — most likely due to a loss of trust in the members of his team.

Journalists drew attention to a meeting of the Chinese parliament — during it, only a few generals could be seen in the hall, although in 2025 there were dozens of high-ranking military personnel there.

Speaking to officers, Xi Jinping publicly warned about the dangers of disloyalty within the army.

Xi himself has already made a statement on this matter:

There should never be anyone in the military who has a split heart regarding the party.

Analysts believe that the head of the PRC no longer trusts the generals whom he himself promoted and entrusted with the modernization of the Chinese army.

Even his most trusted and important confidants have fallen. Who else can win his trust? said Chien-wen Kou, a professor at National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

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