OpenAI will sue Musk for harassment — what is known

On April 9, OpenAI filed a countersuit against Elon Musk, claiming systematic harassment.
Points of attention
- OpenAI has filed a countersuit against Elon Musk, accusing him of systematic harassment to prevent the company from transitioning to a commercial model.
- Elon Musk, through media attacks and legal maneuvers, has allegedly attempted to obstruct OpenAI's transition, crucial for attracting investments and competing in the AI industry.
- The legal dispute signifies a power struggle over the strategic direction of OpenAI and its importance in the competitive field of artificial intelligence development.
OpenAI files countersuit against Elon Musk
The authors recalled that Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015. However, Musk left it before it became one of the leaders in the technology field.
To raise all $40 billion in investment in its current funding round, OpenAI must complete this transition by the end of the year.
Through media attacks, targeted campaigns to his more than 200 million followers on the social platform he controls, fabricated demands for corporate documents, pressure lawsuits, and a fictitious attempt to acquire OpenAI assets, Musk has used every means at his disposal to harm OpenAI, the company said in a statement filed as part of the already open Musk v. OpenAI case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
OpenAI has asked the judge to stop Musk's actions and "hold him accountable for the harm he has already caused."
The jury trial in this case is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026.
In a post on Musk's X platform, OpenAI said:
Last month, Musk's company xAI entered into a deal to acquire X for $33 billion, which allows it to share the value of the AI company with the social network's investors.
Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, sued OpenAI and Sam Altman last year, accusing the company of straying from its original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, not for corporate profit. Musk did not respond to a request for comment on OpenAI’s new statement.
OpenAI and Altman deny these allegations, and Altman claims that Musk was trying to slow down a competitor.
