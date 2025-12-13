The 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles" destroyed the pipe that the enemy was using to infiltrate personnel into Kupyansk.

"Achilles" destroyed the pipe through which the occupiers entered Kupyansk

At the end of April, "Achilles" entered the Kupyansk defense zone and since then has been working on key tasks: eliminating enemy personnel, taking control of crossings, and mining the directions of possible enemy advance.

During the reconnaissance, an atypical but critically important logistics channel was discovered—a pipe that the enemy was using to infiltrate its personnel to the northern outskirts of Kupyansk. It was a safe route that allowed the enemy to accumulate forces, bypassing fire control.

The Achilles Regiment began systematic work to destroy this route. Three tons of explosives were used to destroy the pipe. Subsequently, adjacent units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine joined the operation to destroy the pipe.

In this direction, the enemy resorted to the tactics of assaults by small infantry groups.