Soldiers of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" showed new successful results of their work at the front. As it turned out, the defenders managed to destroy four enemy air defense systems "Pantsir-S1".
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 149 combat clashes in the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian soldiers hitting 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, including an enemy air defense system.
- Commander Yuriy Fedorenko shared details of the successful operation, highlighting the secret missions and showcasing the capabilities of the Achilles Regiment in combating enemy threats.
The Achilles Regiment significantly weakened the enemy's air defenses
The details of the new successful operation were shared by the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" Yuriy Fedorenko.
According to him, these missions were secret for some time.
In the new video, you can see four enemy Pantsir-S1 air defense systems destroyed by attack winged UAVs.
What is important to understand is that Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.
The Russian army actively uses it for close cover of civilian and military facilities from air strikes.
The cost of one such complex is about $14 million, the total cost of the destroyed military equipment is about $56 million.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 149 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
It is also indicated that Ukrainian soldiers hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control point, as well as an enemy air defense system.
