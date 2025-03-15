The Achilles Regiment destroyed 4 Russian Pantsir-S1 systems at once

Soldiers of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" showed new successful results of their work at the front. As it turned out, the defenders managed to destroy four enemy air defense systems "Pantsir-S1".

The Achilles Regiment significantly weakened the enemy's air defenses

The details of the new successful operation were shared by the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" Yuriy Fedorenko.

According to him, these missions were secret for some time.

In the new video, you can see four enemy Pantsir-S1 air defense systems destroyed by attack winged UAVs.

What is important to understand is that Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.

The Russian army actively uses it for close cover of civilian and military facilities from air strikes.

The cost of one such complex is about $14 million, the total cost of the destroyed military equipment is about $56 million.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 149 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.