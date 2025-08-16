Orban cynically called the world a "safer place" after the Trump-Putin meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the meeting between the leaders of the United States and Russia in Alaska on August 16. In his opinion, the world has become safer after this event.

Orban praised Putin and Trump for meeting in Alaska

He wrote about this on the social network X.

For years, we have watched the two largest nuclear powers dismantle the fabric of their cooperation and exchange signals. That is now over. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian Prime Minister also wished that every weekend would be "just as good."

May every weekend be at least this good! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 16, 2025

Ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union leaders issued a statement stressing that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. However, Hungary did not support the statement.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a 3-on-3 summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on the night of August 16, lasting almost three hours — their longest conversation to date. According to the American leader, the meeting was "productive" and they discussed many issues, but "not everyone fully agreed," so "there is no agreement yet." Share

On the morning of August 16, the US President held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskyy. A number of European leaders participated in the conversation. During the conversation, Zelenskyy accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington this Monday, August 18.