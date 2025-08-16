Orban cynically called the world a "safer place" after the Trump-Putin meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the meeting between the leaders of the United States and Russia in Alaska on August 16. In his opinion, the world has become safer after this event.
Orban praised Putin and Trump for meeting in Alaska
He wrote about this on the social network X.
The Hungarian Prime Minister also wished that every weekend would be "just as good."
For years we have watched the two biggest nuclear powers dismantle the framework of their cooperation and shoot unfriendly messages back and forth. That has now come to an end. Today the world is a safer place than it was yesterday.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 16, 2025
May every weekend be at least this good!
Ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union leaders issued a statement stressing that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. However, Hungary did not support the statement.
On the morning of August 16, the US President held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskyy. A number of European leaders participated in the conversation. During the conversation, Zelenskyy accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington this Monday, August 18.
