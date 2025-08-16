Orban cynically called the world a "safer place" after the Trump-Putin meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban cynically called the world a "safer place" after the Trump-Putin meeting

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the meeting between the leaders of the United States and Russia in Alaska on August 16. In his opinion, the world has become safer after this event.

Points of attention

  • Orban believes that the world has become safer after the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.
  • European Union leaders expressed an important position on the path to peace in Ukraine, while Hungary did not support it.
  • The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska was long and productive, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Orban praised Putin and Trump for meeting in Alaska

He wrote about this on the social network X.

For years, we have watched the two largest nuclear powers dismantle the fabric of their cooperation and exchange signals. That is now over. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian Prime Minister also wished that every weekend would be "just as good."

Ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union leaders issued a statement stressing that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. However, Hungary did not support the statement.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a 3-on-3 summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on the night of August 16, lasting almost three hours — their longest conversation to date. According to the American leader, the meeting was "productive" and they discussed many issues, but "not everyone fully agreed," so "there is no agreement yet."

On the morning of August 16, the US President held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskyy. A number of European leaders participated in the conversation. During the conversation, Zelenskyy accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington this Monday, August 18.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban laments Hungary's "too much" aid to refugees from Ukraine
Orban Victor
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban made a demand to Macron and Merz regarding Ukraine
Orban continues to dictate his demands
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Like Yanukovych." Orban found himself at the epicenter of a high-profile scandal
Hungarians outraged by latest news about Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?