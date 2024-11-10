According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy Peter Sijarto, Russia's war against Ukraine may end as early as 2025.

Hungary rejoices at Trump's return to power

According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, the victory of the Republican leader allegedly created an "absolutely new" political reality. He also suggested that it could contribute to peace in Europe.

The future US administration will take a completely opposite, "peaceful" approach, which "calls into question and forces to change the completely failed European strategy of supplying weapons, using weapons on the territory of Russia and approving new sanctions packages. Peter Sijarto Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is, they say, a great chance, because "next year can bring peace back to Europe."

Viktor Orbán's henchman also suggested that this opens up completely different economic opportunities for official Budapest, and it will no longer waste resources on "wartime challenges."

Orban made a new proposal to Ukraine

According to the Hungarian leader, in conditions where Ukraine and Russia are convinced that time is on their side, he tried to create the widest possible "international peaceful climate".

Viktor Orban also does not hide that sooner or later he intended to incline Kyiv and Moscow to negotiations.

I never told Ukrainians what to do. Their country, their future, their life, a sovereign country. But I am ready to help them, as I have done many times, because they are our neighbors who are fighting heroically, — he declared. Share

What's more, Viktor Orban emphasized that the Ukrainian people deserve a better future than the one "they have now."