According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy Peter Sijarto, Russia's war against Ukraine may end as early as 2025.
Points of attention
- Hungary is happy about the return of Donald Trump, considering it a new political reality, favorable for peace in Europe.
- The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry hopes for a change in the European strategy towards Russia.
- Orban believes that the Ukrainian people deserve a better future and is allegedly ready to contribute to it.
Hungary rejoices at Trump's return to power
According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, the victory of the Republican leader allegedly created an "absolutely new" political reality. He also suggested that it could contribute to peace in Europe.
According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is, they say, a great chance, because "next year can bring peace back to Europe."
Viktor Orbán's henchman also suggested that this opens up completely different economic opportunities for official Budapest, and it will no longer waste resources on "wartime challenges."
Orban made a new proposal to Ukraine
According to the Hungarian leader, in conditions where Ukraine and Russia are convinced that time is on their side, he tried to create the widest possible "international peaceful climate".
Viktor Orban also does not hide that sooner or later he intended to incline Kyiv and Moscow to negotiations.
What's more, Viktor Orban emphasized that the Ukrainian people deserve a better future than the one "they have now."
