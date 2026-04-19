Orban received a signal from Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Friendship"
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Economics
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Orban received a signal from Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Friendship"

Orban holds talks with Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine is ready to resume supplies of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline on April 20 if Hungary unblocks an EU loan worth 90 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's stance remains firm: no oil, no money, underscoring the significance of energy security in diplomatic relations.
  • The ongoing discussions between Orban and Ukraine's leadership shed light on the intricate dynamics of international relations and economic dependencies.

Orban holds talks with Ukraine

The pro-Russian politician once again reiterated his position on large-scale military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Viktor Orban, he will lift his veto only after the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is restored.

Against this background, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that he had received a new signal from the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

A signal that Ukraine is ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts the block on the EU loan worth 90 billion euros. Hungary's position has not changed: no oil, no money. As soon as oil supplies are restored, we will no longer hinder the approval of the loan.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Orban once again decided to remind that the 90 billion loan for Ukraine "does not impose any financial burden or obligations on Hungary."

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