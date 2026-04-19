Orban received a signal from Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Friendship"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine is ready to resume supplies of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline on April 20 if Hungary unblocks an EU loan worth 90 billion euros.

Orban holds talks with Ukraine

The pro-Russian politician once again reiterated his position on large-scale military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Viktor Orban, he will lift his veto only after the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is restored.

Against this background, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that he had received a new signal from the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

A signal that Ukraine is ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts the block on the EU loan worth 90 billion euros. Hungary's position has not changed: no oil, no money. As soon as oil supplies are restored, we will no longer hinder the approval of the loan. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Through Brussels, we have received an indication from Ukraine that they are ready to restore oil deliveries via the Friendship pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts its blockade of the €90 billion EU loan. Hungary’s position has not changed: no oil = no money.… — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 19, 2026

Orban once again decided to remind that the 90 billion loan for Ukraine "does not impose any financial burden or obligations on Hungary."