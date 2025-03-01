Orban threatens to block EU communiqué on Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block a joint statement by EU leaders in support of Ukraine following the March 6 summit.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is preparing to block an EU communiqué in support of Ukraine due to strategic policy differences with the EU leaders.
- Orban demands direct EU negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, diverging from the current draft communiqué.
- Orban's proposal includes limiting the written conclusions to a reference to UN Security Council Resolution 2774 (2025), which ignores Russian aggression.
Orban pressures the EU to support Ukraine
This is stated in Orban's letter dated March 1 to European Council President António Costa, which ended up in the possession of journalist Szabolcs Pani.
In Viktor Orban's letter to the President of the European Council, he stated "strategic differences" in policy towards Ukraine that "cannot be resolved by amendments or communications."
He continued that because of this, he proposes not even trying to adopt a joint written statement on Ukraine following the summit in its current form, and that this would show "a split in the EU."
Orban previously supported US President Donald Trump after his argument with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
