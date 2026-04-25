Orban wants to give up his parliamentary mandate amid election defeat

For now, the current Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, has announced his resignation from his parliamentary mandate, but he will continue to lead the Fidesz party if its members so decide at the congress.

Orban decided to give up his parliamentary mandate

This is stated in Orbán's video message on Facebook.

Orban announced that the presidium meeting of his Fidesz party had ended, and the political force had decided to "radically reform" the parliamentary faction, which will be formed on Monday. It will be led by Gergely Gulyas, and Orban himself plans to give up his parliamentary mandate.

The mandate that I received as the leader of the Fidesz-Christian Democrats list is actually a parliamentary mandate for Fidesz, so I decided to return it. Now it is needed not in parliament, but for the reorganization of the national movement. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The party's national meeting is scheduled for next week, and the congress to elect the leadership has been postponed to June.

I have led our community for almost four decades, during which time we have experienced successes and failures, victories and defeats in elections. But one thing has remained unchanged: this camp has always been the most cohesive and united political community in Hungary, and this unity is very much needed by Hungary right now. Share

He added that the presidium offers him to continue leading Fidesz, and if the congress approves such a decision, there will be no refusal.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary were held on April 12. According to their results, the Tisza party of Peter Magyar won, after which Viktor Orban admitted defeat and congratulated his opponents on their victory.