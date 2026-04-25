Orban wants to give up his parliamentary mandate amid election defeat

For now, the current Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, has announced his resignation from his parliamentary mandate, but he will continue to lead the Fidesz party if its members so decide at the congress.
Points of attention
- Orban announced that the presidium meeting of his Fidesz party had ended, and the political force had decided to "radically reform" the parliamentary faction.
- Orban decided to return his parliamentary mandate.
Orban decided to give up his parliamentary mandate
This is stated in Orbán's video message on Facebook.
Orban announced that the presidium meeting of his Fidesz party had ended, and the political force had decided to "radically reform" the parliamentary faction, which will be formed on Monday. It will be led by Gergely Gulyas, and Orban himself plans to give up his parliamentary mandate.
The party's national meeting is scheduled for next week, and the congress to elect the leadership has been postponed to June.
He added that the presidium offers him to continue leading Fidesz, and if the congress approves such a decision, there will be no refusal.
Parliamentary elections in Hungary were held on April 12. According to their results, the Tisza party of Peter Magyar won, after which Viktor Orban admitted defeat and congratulated his opponents on their victory.
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