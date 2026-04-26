Orban's oligarchs are preparing to flee Hungary en masse
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Orban's oligarchs are preparing to flee Hungary en masse

Peter Magyar
Hungarian oligarchs were afraid that the Magyars would come to power
Читати українською

According to future Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, oligarchs close to Viktor Orban are already transferring significant amounts of money to distant countries in preparation for their escape. Against this backdrop, Magyar called for their arrest before it is too late.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban is preparing for refuge in the United States.
  • Some of his oligarch friends are already flying to Dubai.

Hungarian oligarchs were afraid that the Magyars would come to power

According to the leader of "Tysa", he learned that oligarchs associated with Orban are massively transferring their money to the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, the United States, and other distant countries.

Moreover, Magyar drew attention to the fact that several wealthy families have already flown out of Hungary, and the family of multibillionaire and Orban's friend Lorenz Meszáros is preparing to fly to Dubai in the coming days.

Against this background, the country's future leader called on the heads of the National Tax and Customs Administration to immediately freeze the "stolen money."

In addition, Magyar appealed to law enforcement officers with a demand to detain fugitive oligarchs.

I once again call on the Chief Prosecutor, the Chief of the National Police, and the Head of the National Tax and Customs Administration to arrest the criminals who have caused damage to the Hungarian people worth many thousands of billions of forints, and not to allow them to escape to those countries from which extradition is not yet taking place, until the formation of the "Tysi" government.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Future Prime Minister of Hungary

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