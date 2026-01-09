Oreshnik missile fell in Lviv region near the border — Poland was putting air defenses on combat alert

The Russian ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which was probably used to attack the Lviv region on the night of January 9, fell several dozen kilometers from the border with Poland. The Polish army has put its air defenses on alert.

Ukraine warned Poland about the attack by Oreshnik

The Polish army is investigating whether the Russians attacked the Lviv region with an Oreshnik missile, RMF FM reporter Krzysztof Zasada has learned.

According to Ukrainian media, there are many indications that Russian forces have used this medium-range ballistic missile for the second time during the war, this time in an attack just a few dozen kilometers from the Polish border.

Suspicions about the Russian use of Oreshnik stem from the fact that, first, the Ukrainians warned Poland about the threat of these intermediate-range ballistic missiles. In addition, during the Russian attack, Kyiv also provided information about this facility to its neighbors.

Secondly, the object was also tracked by Polish airspace monitoring systems. Share

According to information received by the Polish army, the Russians used approximately 20 cruise missiles and about 30 ballistic missiles, including one possibly hypersonic, during the night attack on Ukraine. It was this missile that hit the Lviv region.

Krzysztof Zasada reports that in connection with the Russian attack, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces has brought ground-based air defense systems to combat readiness.

This includes one of the Polish Patriot batteries, which has already reached combat readiness, and several Dutch systems deployed near Rzeszów.

However, fighters were not used because they would be useless against the possible destruction of a modern hypersonic missile.

On the night of January 9, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukrainian territory, targeting, among other things, Kyiv. Explosions and fires occurred there, killing at least four people and injuring more than 20.