Oreshnik missile fell in Lviv region near the border — Poland was putting air defenses on combat alert
Category
World
Publication date

Oreshnik missile fell in Lviv region near the border — Poland was putting air defenses on combat alert

Oreshnik
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

The Russian ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which was probably used to attack the Lviv region on the night of January 9, fell several dozen kilometers from the border with Poland. The Polish army has put its air defenses on alert.

Points of attention

  • The Oreshnik missile fell near the border with Poland, causing the Polish army to activate its air defense systems in response to the threat.
  • Ukraine alerted Poland about the potential attack by the Oreshnik missile, leading to heightened vigilance in the region.

Ukraine warned Poland about the attack by Oreshnik

The Polish army is investigating whether the Russians attacked the Lviv region with an Oreshnik missile, RMF FM reporter Krzysztof Zasada has learned.

According to Ukrainian media, there are many indications that Russian forces have used this medium-range ballistic missile for the second time during the war, this time in an attack just a few dozen kilometers from the Polish border.

Suspicions about the Russian use of Oreshnik stem from the fact that, first, the Ukrainians warned Poland about the threat of these intermediate-range ballistic missiles. In addition, during the Russian attack, Kyiv also provided information about this facility to its neighbors.

Secondly, the object was also tracked by Polish airspace monitoring systems.

According to information received by the Polish army, the Russians used approximately 20 cruise missiles and about 30 ballistic missiles, including one possibly hypersonic, during the night attack on Ukraine. It was this missile that hit the Lviv region.

Krzysztof Zasada reports that in connection with the Russian attack, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces has brought ground-based air defense systems to combat readiness.

This includes one of the Polish Patriot batteries, which has already reached combat readiness, and several Dutch systems deployed near Rzeszów.

However, fighters were not used because they would be useless against the possible destruction of a modern hypersonic missile.

On the night of January 9, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukrainian territory, targeting, among other things, Kyiv. Explosions and fires occurred there, killing at least four people and injuring more than 20.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense cynically announced that the "Oreshnik hypersonic missile was used to attack Ukraine as part of a massive strike on "power plants and drone factories."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted for the first time to the Russian strike "Oreshnik" on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy awaits reaction from the US and other allies
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU showed the wreckage of "Oreshnik" in Lviv region — photos and video
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The wreckage of the "Oreshnik" points to a new war crime by the Russian Federation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why did Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik" — Sandu's explanation
Sandu explained Putin's logic

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?