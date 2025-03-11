On March 11, the new OSCE Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioglu, visited Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Sinirlioglu has already made a number of scandalous statements that have shocked the international community.

What did the OSCE Secretary General talk about in Moscow?

The OSCE Secretary General cynically ignored the fact that the aggressor country Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for 11 years in a row.

During a joint press conference in Moscow, Sinirlioglu unexpectedly expressed gratitude to Sergei Lavrov for the invitation and for the "productive and frank conversation."

I am the OSCE Secretary General, and I am committed to working with all 57 participating States… The Russian Federation is a co-founder of the organization, so it is a very important partner within the OSCE," the OSCE Secretary General shamelessly stated.

According to Sinirlioglu, he intends to continue working with Russia on issues of peace and security in Europe.

"That's why I'm here," he declared.

It is also indicated that the OSCE Secretary General was previously shown the "consequences" of a night attack by Ukrainian drones in the city of Vydnoe, Moscow Region, where civilian homes were allegedly damaged.