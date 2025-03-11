On March 11, the new OSCE Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioglu, visited Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Sinirlioglu has already made a number of scandalous statements that have shocked the international community.
Points of attention
- The incident underscores the delicate nature of international relations and the importance of maintaining a principled stance in addressing conflicts and promoting peace and security.
- The OSCE Secretary General's visit to Moscow sheds light on the dynamics between international organizations and member states, raising questions about accountability and diplomatic integrity.
What did the OSCE Secretary General talk about in Moscow?
The OSCE Secretary General cynically ignored the fact that the aggressor country Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for 11 years in a row.
During a joint press conference in Moscow, Sinirlioglu unexpectedly expressed gratitude to Sergei Lavrov for the invitation and for the "productive and frank conversation."
According to Sinirlioglu, he intends to continue working with Russia on issues of peace and security in Europe.
It is also indicated that the OSCE Secretary General was previously shown the "consequences" of a night attack by Ukrainian drones in the city of Vydnoe, Moscow Region, where civilian homes were allegedly damaged.
He himself avoided answering whether he would "condemn" Ukraine for these strikes, but expressed hope that "the war will end soon."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-