Oschadbank demands that Hungary return stolen funds and valuables
Oschadbank is determined to fight for its rights and property
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian state-owned bank Oschadbank draws attention to the fact that the Hungarian authorities have still not returned to it illegally seized property and valuables. Against this background, the bank warns the official Budapest that further protection of its rights in resolving the incident in Hungary will consist of two directions.

Points of attention

  • The bank is confident in the legality of its actions and has transferred all information and documents to the National Bank of Ukraine for verification.
  • Oschadbank plans to engage a leading international company for an independent audit to validate its legal position in the transportation of funds and valuables.

Oschadbank is determined to fight for its rights and property

According to bank representatives, further protection of their rights in resolving the incident in Hungary will consist of two directions.

The first: an appeal against the decision on restrictive measures on the possibility of staying in the EU, which were unjustifiably imposed on the employees of the bank's collection team by the Hungarian migration service. The issue of violation of the rights of Oschad employees during their detention for more than 24 hours without providing the right to access legal assistance and consular support will also be considered in detail.

As for the second direction, in this case it will be about taking legal steps to return the bank's property — two collection vehicles and valuables worth 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold.

The Oschadbank team once again emphasized that it is absolutely confident in the legality of its actions.

In addition, it is emphasized that the full amount of information and supporting documents has been transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine.

To further confirm its legal position, the bank will contact one of the leading international companies to conduct an independent audit of the processes and contractual relations between all parties involved in the transportation of funds and valuables.

