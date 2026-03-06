Ukraine has secured the release of 7 Oschadbank collectors detained by Hungary — Sybiga
Ukraine has secured the release of 7 Oschadbank collectors detained by Hungary — Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga
Szybiga
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced that Ukraine has secured the release of seven Ukrainians who were being held in Budapest — they have already crossed the Ukrainian border.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, announced the successful release of 7 Ukrainian debt collectors detained by Hungary.
  • The collectors have safely crossed the Ukrainian border, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian authorities and consular services.

Szybiga announced the return to Ukraine of the collectors detained by Hungary

According to the Foreign Minister, he informed President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine had managed to secure the release of the captured collectors.

They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls provided the necessary assistance.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

I thank our team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as well as our law enforcement agencies, state institutions, state banks, and everyone who helped achieve their release.

