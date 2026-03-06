Ukraine has secured the release of 7 Oschadbank collectors detained by Hungary — Sybiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced that Ukraine has secured the release of seven Ukrainians who were being held in Budapest — they have already crossed the Ukrainian border.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, announced the successful release of 7 Ukrainian debt collectors detained by Hungary.
- The collectors have safely crossed the Ukrainian border, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian authorities and consular services.
Szybiga announced the return to Ukraine of the collectors detained by Hungary
According to the Foreign Minister, he informed President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine had managed to secure the release of the captured collectors.
I thank our team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as well as our law enforcement agencies, state institutions, state banks, and everyone who helped achieve their release.
I have already briefed President @ZelenskyyUa that we were able to secure the release of seven Ukrainian nationals who were held in Budapest.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) March 6, 2026
They are already safe and they have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls have provided necessary assistance.
I thank our team at… pic.twitter.com/74zA9Yin8v
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-