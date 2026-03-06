The National Police has opened criminal proceedings regarding the kidnapping of Oschadbank cashiers in Hungary

The National Police of Ukraine has initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and a company car of JSC Oschadbank in Hungary.
Criminal proceedings have been opened in Ukraine regarding the kidnapping of collectors in Hungary
This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police.
Information about the event was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping) and Article 147 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hostage-taking).
As noted, the police officers of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine have contacted Europol, the Hungarian Tax and Customs Service, and the police through official channels, and are coordinating actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
Currently, investigative actions are ongoing.
On the night of March 6, Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga announced that in Budapest, Hungarian authorities had taken seven Ukrainian citizens — employees of Oschadbank — hostage and stolen the money they were transporting.
