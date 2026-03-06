The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently called on Ukrainians to cancel trips to Hungary
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently called on Ukrainians to cancel trips to Hungary

Ukrainians can no longer feel safe traveling to Hungary
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all citizens of Ukraine to refrain from traveling to Hungary, as it will not be able to guarantee their safety against the backdrop of the arbitrary actions of the team of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

  • Alternative transit routes are recommended to avoid Hungarian territory whenever possible to ensure the safety of travelers.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights the threats faced by civilians and businesses in Hungary amidst the Orban regime's actions, emphasizing the importance of caution and vigilance.

In connection with the kidnapping of seven Ukrainian citizens and the theft of property from a state bank in Budapest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Hungary due to the impossibility of guaranteeing their safety against the backdrop of the arbitrary actions of the Hungarian authorities, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says.

In addition, the diplomatic mission calls for choosing other transit routes, i.e. not through Hungarian territory, whenever possible.

Against this background, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew the attention of Ukrainian and European businesses to the threats of arbitrary theft of property on the territory of Hungary.

We recommend taking these risks into account in the context of any business activity in this country, — emphasized Andriy Sybiga's team.

As previously mentioned, on the night of March 6, it became known that Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens, employees of Oschadbank, hostage and stole money and valuables. This crime occurred in Budapest.

Official Budapest began to invent that the detention was carried out "on suspicion of money laundering."

