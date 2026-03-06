Ukraine rescues another 300 soldiers and 2 civilians from Russian captivity — photo

On March 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to agree on the return of another 300 Ukrainian defense personnel, as well as 2 civilians, from Russian captivity.
Points of attention
- The heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers and the support from border communities demonstrated strong care, solidarity, and patriotism.
- Kirill Budanov, Head of the OPU, expressed gratitude for the successful prisoner exchange and acknowledged the efforts of all involved parties.
New prisoner exchange — first details
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers rescued from enemy captivity held the defense in various directions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Mariupol.
What is important to understand is that most of them have been in captivity for over a year, some for the past 4 years.
The head of the OPU, Kirill Budanov, has already reacted to the successful exchange of prisoners, thanks to whose efforts it became possible.
According to him, in two stages, 500 soldiers and two civilians were returned home.
