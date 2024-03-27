OSINT specialists publish satellite photos of Russian ship "Ivan Khurs" after AFU attack

OSINT specialists published satellite photos of the "Ivan Khurs" reconnaissance ship on March 23 and 24. The photos show the ship damaged.

How damaged is the ship "Ivan Khurs"

OSINT specialists compared satellite photos of the ship on March 23 and 24. The photo from March 24 shows damage to the ship's rear.

On the night of March 24, the Defence Forces launched a missile attack on two large Russian landing ships in occupied Sevastopol, "Yamal" and "Azov". Also, the ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyi" was hit by a "Neptune" cruise missile.

AFU strike of the ship "Ivan Khurs"

Earlier, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, confirmed on the telethon air that the Defence Forces hit the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As for "Ivan Khurs," we can confirm the defeat of the reconnaissance equipment in the ship's aft part. In fact, now that he is not ready for combat, he cannot perform the tasks as assigned. Dmytro Pletenchuk Ukrainian Navy spokesman

The ship "Ivan Khurs" is designed to provide communication and control of the fleet, conducting radio and EW reconnaissance, monitoring the components of the American anti-missile defence system. The ship was launched in 2018.

This ship was already attacked on May 24, 2023, by three naval drones. The Russian MOD said that all three were destroyed. According to their version, then the ship was not damaged.

The following day, footage from one of the drones was released, showing one of the drones reaching the port side of the ship's stern, but it was unclear if there was damage.