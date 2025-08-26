OSUV "Dnipro" reports on the situation on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region

On August 26, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces (OSUV) made an important statement regarding the operational situation on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Points of attention
- Contradicting reports exist regarding the occupation of Zaporizhzhia and Novogeorgiivka villages in the region.
- Active hostilities are ongoing in the area of Novogeorgiyevka village according to Dnipro Military District.
What is happening on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region?
On August 26, analysts from the DeepState monitoring project announced the occupation of the villages of Zaporizhzhia and Novogeorgiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops.
According to them, these are the first occupied settlements in the region.
The Dnipro Military District claims that Ukrainian soldiers have stopped the advance of the Russian occupiers and continue to control the village of Zaporizhske.
In addition, it is indicated that active hostilities are currently ongoing in the area of the village of Novogeorgiyevka.
