OSUV "Dnipro" reports on the situation on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region
OSUV "Dnipro" reports on the situation on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region

What is happening on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region?
Source:  online.ua

On August 26, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces (OSUV) made an important statement regarding the operational situation on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Points of attention

  • Contradicting reports exist regarding the occupation of Zaporizhzhia and Novogeorgiivka villages in the region.
  • Active hostilities are ongoing in the area of Novogeorgiyevka village according to Dnipro Military District.

What is happening on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region?

On August 26, analysts from the DeepState monitoring project announced the occupation of the villages of Zaporizhzhia and Novogeorgiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops.

According to them, these are the first occupied settlements in the region.

The enemy is exerting pressure on Zaporizhzhia and Novogeorgievka from the side of Zeleny Pole and the village of Temyrivka, which, when the advances were first recorded, someone considered as a potential movement towards Hulyaipole, which was obviously not the case, because the enemy has the opportunity to advance in that area with an "effective" bypass of Komyshuvakha and Maliivka, which they cannot take in any way, DeepState said.

The Dnipro Military District claims that Ukrainian soldiers have stopped the advance of the Russian occupiers and continue to control the village of Zaporizhske.

In addition, it is indicated that active hostilities are currently ongoing in the area of the village of Novogeorgiyevka.

The information about the occupation of both of these settlements by the Russians is not true, the Dnipro Regional State Administrative Organization assures.

