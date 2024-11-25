OTU "Luhansk" disclosed the details of the battles for Toretsk

OTU "Luhansk" did not confirm the information about the advance of Russian troops in the northern part of Toretsk.
Points of attention
- Luhansk OTU did not confirm the advance of Russian troops in the northern part of Toretsk, emphasizing the dynamic and challenging nature of urban battles.
- Russian forces are facing losses from airstrikes and large-scale attacks while the Defense Forces of Luhansk OTU actively engage the enemy leading to the destruction of occupants and equipment.
- Fierce fighting persists in Toretsk with a decrease in enemy assaults noted in other directions, highlighting the intense urban warfare and high enemy casualty rates in the region.
- Spokeswoman Anastasia Bobovnikova highlighted the difficulty in assessing the situation due to the dynamic nature of warfare in the city, stating that the number of assaults in Toretsk direction has not decreased.
- The battles in Toretsk continue to be dynamic and require constant military attention, with the Defense Forces actively combating the enemy and defending against multiple airstrikes in the region.
There are no Russian troops in the northern part of Toretsk
This was stated on TV by the spokeswoman of Luhansk Technical University, Anastasia Bobovnikova, commenting on the issue of information from the enemy about the alleged advance of the Russians to 650 m in the northern part of Toretsk (Donetsk region).
I do not confirm the information of Russian propagandists. In the northern part of the city, they (Russians — ed.) have not yet appeared. Although I must say that urban battles are one of the most difficult battles in military practice. They are dynamic and require constant attention from the military. Therefore, it is difficult to say what the situation is in the city itself, specifically on this or that street. The enemy can run into the nearby street, but this does not mean that he has established himself there, he is immediately destroyed, made impossible for him to move or taken prisoner.
Bobovnikova added that the number of assaults by the Russians in the Toretsk direction has not decreased, the enemy's loss of manpower also remains consistently high. She noted that there is a decrease in the number of assaults in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions.
City fighting continues in Toretsk
This was announced on November 15 by the spokeswoman of OTU "Luhansk" Anastasia Bobovnikova.
In addition, the enemy carries out many airstrikes in the area of responsibility of the "Luhansk" OTU, literally destroying cities in each of the directions. On November 14, there were 27 airstrikes, during which the enemy dropped 56 anti-aircraft missiles.
Bobovnikova added that fierce battles are taking place directly in the city of Toretsk, and the Defense Forces are destroying up to 100 occupiers.
