Over 100 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 01/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders thirteen times in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky and in the direction of Izbitsky. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy today carried out ten offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Synkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction , the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of Novoselivka, Myrne, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Drobysheve, and Stavka. Currently, 5 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Dronivka area and towards Zakitne.