Over 100 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 104.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 104 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army.
- The fighting continues in multiple directions including South Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, and Hulyaipilsky districts.
- Ukrainian units have successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks in different areas, showcasing their resilience against the Russian invasion.
Current situation on the front on January 3
Operational information as of 16:00 01/03/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders thirteen times in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky and in the direction of Izbitsky. Four clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy today carried out ten offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Synkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction , the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of Novoselivka, Myrne, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Drobysheve, and Stavka. Currently, 5 clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Dronivka area and towards Zakitne.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Ivano-Pol, Berestok and Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times today in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya, and in the direction of Bilytsky. One clash is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Zlagoda, and Rybne and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 19 combat clashes were recorded in the area of Hulyaipol, Uspenivka, Dorozhnyanka and in the direction of Dobropillya and Zeleny, five of which are currently ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Vozdvizhivka, Svyatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Hulyaipol, Varvarivka, Rizdvyanka.
In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day in the areas of Stepovoye and Novoandriyevka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-