The situation at the front — 45 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 01.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy once attacked the fortifications of our defenders in the Vovchansk area.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one air strike, dropped a guided bomb, and also carried out 44 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyanye, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and Yampil. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Rusyny Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of the settlement of Torske. The defense forces have already repelled nine enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Vyshneve, and Rybne, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, eight combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipol area, one of which is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipol, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, and Varvarivka.