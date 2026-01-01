The AFU neutralized over 418,000 Russian occupiers in 2025
Ukraine
The AFU neutralized over 418,000 Russian occupiers in 2025

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian losses
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy. In 2025, the Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces displayed resilience and professionalism in destroying over 418,000 Russian soldiers during the 2025 conflict.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlighted the successful resistance against Russian occupiers, resulting in significant losses in manpower and equipment.
  • The coordination and harmony among all components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a crucial role in achieving victories over the Russian army in 2025.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine during 2025

Thanks to the resilience and coordinated professional work of all components of the Defense Forces, the losses of the occupiers in 2025 amounted to:

Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine during 2025

  • personnel — 418,170 killed and wounded

  • tanks — 1,816

  • BBM — 3,806

  • artillery systems — 14,146

  • MLRS — 331

  • air defense means — 234

  • airplanes — 65

  • helicopters — 17

  • Operational-level UAVs — 77,322

  • cruise missiles — 1,133

  • submarines — 1

  • automotive engineering — 39,743

  • special equipment — 363

Every destroyed occupier, every burned tank brings us closer to a just peace. Thank you all for your professional combat work.

