The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy. In 2025, the Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces displayed resilience and professionalism in destroying over 418,000 Russian soldiers during the 2025 conflict.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlighted the successful resistance against Russian occupiers, resulting in significant losses in manpower and equipment.
- The coordination and harmony among all components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine played a crucial role in achieving victories over the Russian army in 2025.
Russian losses in the war against Ukraine during 2025
Thanks to the resilience and coordinated professional work of all components of the Defense Forces, the losses of the occupiers in 2025 amounted to:
personnel — 418,170 killed and wounded
tanks — 1,816
BBM — 3,806
artillery systems — 14,146
MLRS — 331
air defense means — 234
airplanes — 65
helicopters — 17
Operational-level UAVs — 77,322
cruise missiles — 1,133
submarines — 1
automotive engineering — 39,743
special equipment — 363
Every destroyed occupier, every burned tank brings us closer to a just peace. Thank you all for your professional combat work.
