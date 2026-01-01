The AFU neutralized over 418,000 Russian occupiers in 2025

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy. In 2025, the Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine during 2025

Thanks to the resilience and coordinated professional work of all components of the Defense Forces, the losses of the occupiers in 2025 amounted to:

Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine during 2025

personnel — 418,170 killed and wounded

tanks — 1,816

BBM — 3,806

artillery systems — 14,146

MLRS — 331

air defense means — 234

airplanes — 65

helicopters — 17

Operational-level UAVs — 77,322

cruise missiles — 1,133

submarines — 1

automotive engineering — 39,743

special equipment — 363