The AFU have engaged in almost 90 clashes with the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 89.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in almost 90 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, repelling numerous attacks on military positions and settlements.
- Operational information as of December 29 reveals ongoing fighting in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipol, Orikhov, and Dnieper.
- Enemy aircraft strikes, offensive attempts, and clashes continue in multiple areas, showcasing the intensity and complexity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on December 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there has been one enemy attack since the beginning of the day, and the enemy has also carried out 47 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times today near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy offensive actions near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.
In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked six times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampol. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the Dronivka area. Mykolaivka was hit by KAB airstrikes.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyny Yar and towards Kostyantynivka and Sofiivka. The defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka and towards Filia. Fighting continues.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Oleksandrovgrad, Verbovye, and Rybne. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 13 combat clashes were recorded. The occupiers advanced in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Hulyaipol and Bilogirya, in some locations the fighting has not subsided to this day. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka and Nove Pole.
In the Orikhov direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made one offensive attempt near Stepovoye, and also struck the settlement of Orikhov with KABs.
In the Dnieper direction: two attempts to approach the positions of our units in the area of the Antoniv Bridge ended in failure for the invaders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-