The AFU have engaged in almost 90 clashes with the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there has been one enemy attack since the beginning of the day, and the enemy has also carried out 47 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times today near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipka, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy offensive actions near the settlement of Pishchane and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked six times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards Yampol. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the Dronivka area. Mykolaivka was hit by KAB airstrikes.