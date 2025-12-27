The situation at the front — more than 60 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Vasyukivka and Predtechyny.

In the Slavic direction, fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Serebryanka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Seredne, Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Stavky and Drobysheve. The defense forces have already stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in four locations.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 attacks.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 19 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Novye Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne. One battle is ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Pryvilne, Rybne and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove, two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, our defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Hulyaipol and Bilogirya, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Shcherbaky area.