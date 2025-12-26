There have been over 110 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanske Khutory, Prylipka, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Izbitske. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 61 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Kruglyakivka and towards Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka and Kupyansk, and four more clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 27 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyanye, Seredne, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne and towards the settlement of Stavky. The defense forces stopped 19 attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues in eight locations.

In the Slavyansk direction, fighting is currently ongoing in the Dronivka area.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Six combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka and Dachne. Five combat clashes are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Yalta, Tovste, Vorone, and Rybne, three clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Prosyana.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the Varvarivka and Hulyaipil areas, and seven more clashes are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne were hit by airstrikes.