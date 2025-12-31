Over 200 Chinese military aircraft take part in exercises near Taiwan

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said a total of 207 Chinese military aircraft were spotted flying over the island in the 48 hours to Wednesday morning during Chinese military exercises.

China sends 207 military aircraft to Taiwan for exercises

According to the agency, by 6 a.m. local time, 125 aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone. It noted that China has increasingly ignored this informal border in recent years.

It is also reported that on Tuesday between 09:00 and 13:00 local time, the Chinese military launched 27 missiles in two waves from the coastal province of Fengjian into the waters north and southwest of Taiwan. Share

On December 31, Taiwanese President Lai Chin-te said that the Taiwanese military responded promptly to China's exercises, and criticized Beijing for its aggressive actions near Japan and in the South China Sea.

On the same day, the State Council of the People's Republic of China on Taiwan Affairs reiterated that the exercise was a warning to "separatist forces seeking Taiwan independence and external interference."

Meanwhile, Japan's Foreign Ministry expressed China's concerns over the military exercises, noting that they "contribute to increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait."