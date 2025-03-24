Over 70 people injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian missile strike

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on a residential area in Sumy on the afternoon of March 24 has reached 75 people, including 14 children.
Points of attention
- Over 70 people, including 14 children, were injured in a Russian missile strike in Sumy on March 24.
- The attack resulted in damage to apartment buildings and an educational institution, with significant losses in the city.
- Gas supply is out in eight homes, and hot water and heating have been cut off in 18 residences as a result of the rocket attack.
Russian missile attack: over 70 people injured in Sumy
Initially, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that 65 citizens were injured.
It is noted that a number of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged in the city.
Later, the Sumy City Council clarified that there were already 74 victims.
According to the health department, 74 victims are currently known, including 13 children.
According to the "Service 15-80" department of the city's infrastructure department, gas supply is absent in eight houses, hot water and heating in 18, and cold water in six. Energy specialists are still summarizing the data.
Rescuers are working to extinguish fires at several locations in Sumy. 40 children and 16 adults have been evacuated.
