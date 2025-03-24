Over 70 people injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian missile strike

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on a residential area in Sumy on the afternoon of March 24 has reached 75 people, including 14 children.

Russian missile attack: over 70 people injured in Sumy

Initially, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that 65 citizens were injured.

According to the investigation, on March 24, 2025, at about 2:00 p.m., the enemy launched, according to preliminary data, a rocket strike on a densely populated residential area of the city of Sumy. As of 4:00 p.m., 65 people were injured as a result of the attack by the occupiers, including 14 children. Share

It is noted that a number of apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged in the city.

Later, the Sumy City Council clarified that there were already 74 victims.

According to the health department, 74 victims are currently known, including 13 children.

According to the "Service 15-80" department of the city's infrastructure department, gas supply is absent in eight houses, hot water and heating in 18, and cold water in six. Energy specialists are still summarizing the data.

Rescuers are working to extinguish fires at several locations in Sumy. 40 children and 16 adults have been evacuated.