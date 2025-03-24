Russia attacked a school and high-rise buildings in Sumy with a missile — many injured and destroyed

On the afternoon of March 24, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city center of Sumy, causing destruction and casualties.

Russia attacked Sumy: four children injured

This was reported by the Sumy OVA.

The enemy launched a missile strike on the city center. (Damaged — ed.) Several high-rise buildings. In the nearby school, children were in protective structures, all alive, they are being evacuated now, — said the head of the Sumy OVA Volodymyr Artyukh.

According to Artyukh, rescue services are currently working to eliminate the consequences.

Firefighting continues.

Victims of the Russian missile strike on Sumy

They are also making rounds of high-rise buildings to provide assistance to affected people.

Initially, it was known about 7 injured: 5 adults and 2 children.

Later, the acting mayor of Sumy stated that there were significantly more injured people — 28. Four of them were children.