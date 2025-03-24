Russia attacked a school and high-rise buildings in Sumy with a missile — many injured and destroyed

On the afternoon of March 24, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city center of Sumy, causing destruction and casualties.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a missile strike on the city center of Sumy, causing destruction and numerous injuries, including children.
- Rescue services are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and evacuate people from damaged buildings.
- Initial reports mentioned 7 injured individuals, but the number has since increased to 28, with four of them being children.
Russia attacked Sumy: four children injured
This was reported by the Sumy OVA.
The enemy launched a missile strike on the city center. (Damaged — ed.) Several high-rise buildings. In the nearby school, children were in protective structures, all alive, they are being evacuated now, — said the head of the Sumy OVA Volodymyr Artyukh.
According to Artyukh, rescue services are currently working to eliminate the consequences.
They are also making rounds of high-rise buildings to provide assistance to affected people.
Initially, it was known about 7 injured: 5 adults and 2 children.
Later, the acting mayor of Sumy stated that there were significantly more injured people — 28. Four of them were children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-