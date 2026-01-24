Over 80% of Belarusian enterprises are involved in fulfilling Russian defense orders

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Belarusian military-industrial complex has been integrated into the Russian one. Over 80% of Belarusian enterprises are involved in fulfilling Russian state defense orders.

Almost the entire defense industry of Belarus works for Russia

This was announced by the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Luhovsky.

According to him, Belarus remains Russia's main and only ally in the Western direction. It continues to act as Russia's rear, supplying shells, unmanned systems, and repairing Russian military equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Belarusian military-industrial complex has been integrated into the Russian one. More than 80% of Belarusian enterprises are involved in the implementation of the Russian State Defense Order and the State Armaments Program of Russia for 2025–2034. The territory of Belarus is actively used to supply technologies and products to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises in order to circumvent sanctions.

According to Lugovsky, Belarusian enterprises repair armored and missile and artillery weapons, communications equipment, automated control systems, and aviation equipment.