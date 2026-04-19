Voting in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections begins on the morning of April 19. The main problem for Ukraine is that pro-Russian politician Rumen Radev could win.

Parliamentary elections in Bulgaria — what to prepare for

Voting began at 07:00 on April 19 and will continue until 20:00 local time.

What is important to understand is that about 6.5 million citizens have the right to vote, but exactly how many people will participate in the vote is still unknown.

Opinion polls conducted on April 17 showed that the rating of former President Rumen Radev's party is around 35%.

It is worth noting that this is higher than a month ago.

If confirmed, this would be one of the strongest results achieved by a single party in recent years, although it is still not enough to gain a parliamentary majority. Share

According to The Washington Post, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already actively looking for a replacement for his former ally Viktor Orban in the European Union.

The head of the Kremlin wants to bet specifically on Rumen Radev, who is known for his pro-Russian views.

What is important to understand is that this Putin sympathizer previously opposed aid to Ukraine, not even hiding that he wanted to restore relations with Moscow.