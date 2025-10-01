Parubiy, Afanasiev, Chubenko and Vakulenko received the title of "Hero of Ukraine" posthumously

On Defenders' Day, the President of Ukraine signed a decree awarding the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to Andriy Parubiy, Gennady Afanasyev, Stepan Chubenko, and Volodymyr Vakulenko.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously on Defenders' Day to Andriy Parubiy, Gennady Afanasyev, Stepan Chubenko, and Volodymyr Vakulenko for their bravery and sacrifice in defending Ukraine's independence.
- Zelenskyy highlighted the significance of honoring those who dedicated their lives to Ukraine's defense, expanding the tradition of respect and gratitude on Defenders' Day.
- These legendary Ukrainians, from different regions, are celebrated as defenders of the idea of Ukraine and symbols of the country's resilience against external threats, particularly from Russia.
Four legendary Ukrainians received the highest state award
Zelensky noted that it is on Defenders' Day, on the Day of the Protection of the Mother of God, that Ukraine is expanding another tradition of respect and gratitude.
Zelensky noted that these were special people — defenders of the idea of Ukraine, of our independence.
We honor all our Heroes. We remember. And we thank everyone who dedicates their lives to Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!
Andriy Parubiy — former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, who was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025;
Gennady Afanasyev — activist of civil resistance to the Russian occupation of Crimea, political prisoner, publicist, military officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who died in 2022 near Bilogorivka;
Stepan Chubenko is a Ukrainian schoolboy who was tortured and shot by pro-Russian militants in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region in 2014;
Volodymyr Vakulenko is a Ukrainian poet and children's writer who was killed by the Russians in May 2022 during the occupation of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region.
Earlier this day, the president recognized not only the military, but also 16 cities whose residents actively participate in the defense of the state.
