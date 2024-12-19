Peace through strength will definitely come — Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting in Brussels

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again emphasized the need for a united and strong position of Europe and America regarding Russia's criminal war against Ukraine.

Peace through strength will definitely come — Zelenskyy

The head of state wrote about this on the social network X, commenting on a long meeting with European leaders and the NATO Secretary General, which took place in Brussels on the night of December 19.

A long meeting, almost until one in the morning. We are doing everything to ensure that Europe has a united and strong position to bring peace closer. Peace is possible if we defend ourselves from Russian madness in unity. We outline security guarantees. Together with America, Europe can pressure Russia towards real peace. Peace through strength will definitely come. Today we continue at the European Council meeting. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As reported on the President's website, the meeting was attended by:

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz,

President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Giorgio Maloni,

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen,

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof,

President of Poland Andrzej Duda,

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte,

President of the European Council Antonio Costa,

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,

British and French Foreign Ministers David Lammy and Jean-Noel Barrot.

At the meeting, Zelensky thanked for the unwavering and comprehensive support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

There are a lot of topics for conversation. They are important. There are sensitive things: winter, energy — we need to protect. We urgently need 19 air defense systems now to protect distribution stations — which the Russian Federation targets every day.

Special attention was paid at the meeting to the staffing of Ukrainian brigades following the example of France and investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons following the example of Denmark. The Head of State of Ukraine called on all other partners to join these initiatives.

Regarding the economy, I think the partners have taken important steps regarding 50 billion, and we also received 20 billion from the United States. We are provided with finances for next year. I believe that this also strengthens Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Italy and the United Kingdom for the subsequent support packages announced by George Maloney and David Lammy during the meeting.

Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General and European politicians

On the night of December 19, following a meeting with the NATO Secretary General and leading European politicians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that international partners are providing significant assistance so that Ukraine can withstand Russian aggression. Ukraine will make every effort to be strong enough next year to bring the war to a just end through diplomacy.

We are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine remains strong and independent. No one has the right to impose their decisions on us. Today we had very fruitful talks. We discussed many important topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and leaders of other European countries.

The President reported that one of the key topics of the meetings was the issue of peacekeepers. He recalled Emmanuel Macron's long-standing initiative and emphasized that Kyiv supports the idea of strengthening defensive positions. At the same time, the implementation of this issue requires detailed discussions.