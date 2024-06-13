Pentagon chief announces new military aid package to Ukraine

The head of the US Defence Ministry, Lloyd Austin, announced the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine before the start of the meeting in the Rammstein format at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Points of attention
- The US will provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles, armoured vehicles and other weapons to push out Russian forces near Kharkiv.
- The new US $60.8 billion aid package to Ukraine includes artillery systems and ammunition.
- Germany transferred the third Patriot system to Ukraine and provided training for Ukrainian fighters in their management.
- The total aid from other partners is more than 98 billion dollars.
- Despite the transfer of many weapons, Germany will not transfer Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.
What is known about the content of the new package of aid to Ukraine from the United States
According to the Pentagon's chief, the USA will transfer interceptor missiles to Ukraine for air defence systems, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, and ammunition.
Austin noted that 2 months have passed since President Joe Biden signed the document on providing additional aid to Ukraine for $60.8 billion.
According to him, after the new law on additional aid came into force, the US has already delivered tens of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of anti-tank mines, hundreds of GMLRS guided rockets, anti-tank weapons and more air defence equipment to Ukraine to help Ukraine push out Russian forces near Kharkiv.
He also said that he is proud that this Contact Group has pledged to allocate more than $98 billion in security assistance to Ukraine starting in February 2022.
What is known about military aid from other partners
As part of the meeting in the Ramstein format, Boris Pistorius, the head of the German Defence Ministry, noted that Berlin, taking into account the transfer of the third Patriot air defence system, will generally transfer a quarter of its stock of these air defence systems to Ukraine.
Pistorius also added that Germany provides training for Ukrainian fighters in managing these air defence systems and transfers missiles to Ukraine.
It is noted that 68 more Patriot air defence missiles should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
However, Pistorius noted that Germany had not changed its position regarding the refusal to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-