Pentagon chief unexpectedly opposes Trump's decision

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has officially announced that he is canceling an initiative created to increase the participation of women in the national security sector. It is important to understand that it was launched by US President Donald Trump and his team during his first term.

What is known about the decision of the head of the Pentagon

In his new statement, Hegset unexpectedly ridiculed the program, arguing that the "progressive" initiative does not advance the Department of Defense's "warfare" mission.

Moreover, he mistakenly linked it to the Biden administration.

This morning, I proudly TERMINATED the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) program at the Pentagon. WPS is yet another progressive, divisive, social justice initiative that is overwhelming our commanders and troops, distracting them from their primary mission: Waging WAR. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

Moreover, the head of the Pentagon began to invent that WPS is a UN program promoted by feminists and radical left activists.

According to him, politicians adore her, but the military hates her.

He assured that he and his team will comply with the minimum WPS requirements stipulated by law and will fight to abolish the program in the next budget.

GOOD THAT YOU WENT, WPS! — wrote Hegset.

Donald Trump himself has not yet reacted to this unexpected decision.