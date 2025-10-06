Pentagon deploys additional National Guard units to Portland despite court injunction
Pentagon deploys additional National Guard units to Portland despite court injunction

Pentagon
Source:  Reuters

Hundreds of federal employees of the California National Guard are being transferred from the Los Angeles area to Portland to implement plans announced by US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon is relocating 200 federal employees from the California National Guard to Portland to support immigration police and protect federal property in response to protests.
  • President Trump labels the Antifa movement as 'domestic terrorists' and justifies the military deployment to maintain order in Portland.
  • Controversy arises as a federal court temporarily blocks Trump from deploying Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, citing lack of evidence for such action.

Pentagon deploys troops to Portland: what is known

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that at the president's direction, about 200 federal employees of the California National Guard are being transferred from duty in the Greater Los Angeles area to Portland, Oregon.

Their task will be to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal employees performing official duties, including ensuring compliance with federal law, as well as to protect federal property.

In September, mass protests began in the city of Portland, Oregon, over the harsh policies of the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) towards immigrants from other countries in the United States.

On September 27, the president ordered troops to be sent to Portland to confront "domestic terrorists," which he specifically identified as members of the far-left Antifa movement, one of whose members recently killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

On October 2, Trump noted the inability of law enforcement to maintain order in Portland, calling it "lawless chaos" and ordering the transfer of several hundred National Guard soldiers to protect federal buildings in the city.

On October 5, a court temporarily blocked Trump from deploying Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The federal judge found no evidence that recent protests warranted such a move.

It should be noted that the announcement of the transfer of 200 National Guard soldiers came after this federal court decision.

More on the topic

