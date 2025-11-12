The Pentagon has indeed begun to talk about wanting to reduce the US military presence in the Baltics. This is a bad signal to the allies, because this is exactly what the Russians expect. Congress will oppose this.

Congress will oppose the withdrawal of US troops from the Baltic states

This was announced by Republican US Congressman Don Bacon.

Bacon confirmed that about a month ago, some Pentagon officials started talking about reducing the US military presence in the Baltics and the funding for it. According to the congressman, this is an extremely bad idea and an extremely bad signal — the Russians are really looking forward to this.

I think Russia would like that. If they are going to challenge NATO, it will be in the Baltics, because obviously the Baltics are further out on the periphery. It is harder to get troops there. And I think if the Russians want to challenge NATO's resolve, they will do it there. Share

Bacon noted that since he heard about the Pentagon's plans, Congress has already rejected them, so the department has slowed down its activities in this direction. The Pentagon is currently silent, so the degree of relevance of its plans is unclear.

But there is tremendous determination in Congress to ensure that the American presence and the amount of financial assistance to train and support the Baltic states are maintained.

Bacon criticized Pentagon officials who have spoken about reducing the US presence in the Baltics, noting that they are "not very wise" — unlike congressmen and US President Donald Trump.

I think they're behaving foolishly in this area. They have a 1930s mentality, and it doesn't work. So my job is to point that out and draw attention to it. I think the Pentagon has bad leadership, and I hope they eventually replace it. Share

Bacon also suggested that a number of Pentagon decisions are made without the president's approval, or he is not even notified of them. In particular, the Pentagon's announcement of an alleged reduction in its presence in Romania seems to be one of these. Congress has already spoken out against and promises to prevent such Pentagon moves.