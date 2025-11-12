The Pentagon has indeed begun to talk about wanting to reduce the US military presence in the Baltics. This is a bad signal to the allies, because this is exactly what the Russians expect. Congress will oppose this.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon has initiated talks about reducing the US military presence in the Baltic states, sparking concerns among allies and provoking strong opposition from Congress.
- Congress is determined to preserve the American presence in the region and ensure financial assistance to the Baltic countries, rejecting the Pentagon's plans for troop withdrawal.
- US Congressman Don Bacon criticized Pentagon officials for their alleged plans to reduce US military presence in the Baltics, stressing the importance of maintaining a strong stance against potential Russian challenges to NATO.
Congress will oppose the withdrawal of US troops from the Baltic states
This was announced by Republican US Congressman Don Bacon.
Bacon confirmed that about a month ago, some Pentagon officials started talking about reducing the US military presence in the Baltics and the funding for it. According to the congressman, this is an extremely bad idea and an extremely bad signal — the Russians are really looking forward to this.
Bacon noted that since he heard about the Pentagon's plans, Congress has already rejected them, so the department has slowed down its activities in this direction. The Pentagon is currently silent, so the degree of relevance of its plans is unclear.
But there is tremendous determination in Congress to ensure that the American presence and the amount of financial assistance to train and support the Baltic states are maintained.
Bacon criticized Pentagon officials who have spoken about reducing the US presence in the Baltics, noting that they are "not very wise" — unlike congressmen and US President Donald Trump.
Bacon also suggested that a number of Pentagon decisions are made without the president's approval, or he is not even notified of them. In particular, the Pentagon's announcement of an alleged reduction in its presence in Romania seems to be one of these. Congress has already spoken out against and promises to prevent such Pentagon moves.
Putin likes to hear these things, but I think it sends a bad signal to NATO and, in particular, to those who are on the border with Russia, for example, the Baltic countries. It is a terrible signal. I also think it is a bad signal to Ukraine if we reduce our presence in Romania.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-