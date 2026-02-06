Pentagon to fine US defense companies for delaying ammunition supplies to Ukraine

The US wants to fine defense companies Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products for delays in supplying ammunition to Ukraine.

Pentagon fines two US defense companies for delaying orders for Ukraine

The amount of the fine is currently under discussion, but the Pentagon inspector recommends charging the company $1.1 million.

According to the audit, some of the ammunition was delivered to Ukraine with a delay of up to 18 months. Share

The contracts with Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products were signed in January 2022. They provided for the supply of various ammunition and combat systems for five years.

The inspector general's audit covered seven contracts worth a total of $1.9 billion. According to the report, under five of them, the US military did not receive ammunition intended for Ukraine.

In addition, an additional $907 million in ordered ammunition has not yet been delivered. It is noted that some of this order may be canceled and some may be fulfilled later.