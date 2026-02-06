Pentagon to fine US defense companies for delaying ammunition supplies to Ukraine

The US wants to fine defense companies Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products for delays in supplying ammunition to Ukraine.
- The Pentagon plans to fine Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products for delaying ammunition supplies to Ukraine, with some deliveries delayed for up to 18 months.
- The audit by the Inspector General highlighted delays in the supply of ammunition intended for Ukraine, leading to discussions regarding fines amounting to $1.1 million.
Pentagon fines two US defense companies for delaying orders for Ukraine
The amount of the fine is currently under discussion, but the Pentagon inspector recommends charging the company $1.1 million.
The contracts with Northrop Grumman and Global Military Products were signed in January 2022. They provided for the supply of various ammunition and combat systems for five years.
The inspector general's audit covered seven contracts worth a total of $1.9 billion. According to the report, under five of them, the US military did not receive ammunition intended for Ukraine.
In addition, an additional $907 million in ordered ammunition has not yet been delivered. It is noted that some of this order may be canceled and some may be fulfilled later.
