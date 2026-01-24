The Pentagon has released a new US "National Defense Strategy," which outlines the country's priorities and assesses threats from other countries. The document was published by Politico.

Pentagon shifts Ukraine's defense to Europe

According to the new "National Defense Strategy," the main emphasis of the United States is now on protecting the continental part of the country and the Western Hemisphere, in particular the Panama Canal, Greenland, and the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, the Pentagon is now shifting the primary responsibility for supporting Ukraine to European countries. The "National Defense Strategy" states that this is in the interests of European countries.

The document also says that Russia is a "persistent but manageable threat" to NATO's eastern flank. The Pentagon noted that Moscow suffers from demographic and economic difficulties, but retains reserves of military and industrial power, and is also ready to wage a protracted war.

The Department stands ready to ensure that U.S. forces are prepared to counter Russian threats to U.S. national security. The Department will also continue to play an important role within NATO itself, even as we adjust the deployment and operations of U.S. forces in the European theater to better reflect the Russian threat to American interests, as well as our allies’ own capabilities.

Moscow is unable to claim hegemony in Europe. The European part of NATO surpasses Russia in economic scale, population size, and, therefore, potential military power, the Pentagon believes.