People's Deputy Zheleznyak accused the Poltava OVA of embezzling at least 200 million UAH

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that last year the Poltava OVA signed contracts worth over UAH 370 million for the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region. However, according to the deputy, "decorations" were erected instead of fortifications, and at least UAH 200 million was embezzled through fictitious schemes.

Zheleznyak published the results of a new investigation

As the people's representative notes, in February 2024, the Poltava OVA signed 16 contracts with the company "ENKI Construction".

What is important to understand is that the latter purchased materials through an intermediary — "Prium Active".

Yaroslav Zheleznyak draws attention to the fact that more than 13,600 anti-tank pyramids were ordered for the front at 2,161 UAH per piece, while the intermediary himself bought them four times cheaper — 541 UAH each.

The deputy emphasizes that the overpayment on this position alone could have amounted to more than UAH 22 million.

According to his data, similar overpricing occurred with other materials: wood, which "Prium Active" bought for 1.3 million UAH, was resold to the state for 8 million.

This pattern was repeated with concrete, reinforcement, sand, and other items.

Zheleznyak added that one cannot ignore the fact of "providing" fictitious services worth over UAH 200 million.

The investigation includes recordings of conversations where the head of "Prium Active" Pavlo Lytovchenko and the deputy director of the construction department of the Poltava OVA Vitaliy Kulynych discuss VAT evasion schemes.

The deputy claims that the participants in the conspiracy were the acting head of the capital construction department, Serhiy Syzko, and other officials.

According to Zheleznyak, the main role in the scheme was played by the then head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin.

After the fortification scandal, Pronin received a position at the State Financial Monitoring Service, and his deputy also took a new job in the capital.

The deputy also drew attention to the fact that the companies that participated in the schemes avoided liability and received new contracts from the Ministry of Reconstruction and for the construction of roads in the Poltava region worth over UAH 1 billion.