Ukraine successfully strikes 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, a command post, and an artillery piece of the Russian invaders.
The ongoing conflict marks the 1,288th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine
- Stay updated on the latest military developments including airstrikes, guided bombs, and attacks carried out by the aggressor in various regions.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 3, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/03/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,084,570 (+780) people
tanks — 11157 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23237 (+4) units
artillery systems — 32342 (+41) units
MLRS — 1477 (+0) units
air defense means — 1213 (+0) units
aircraft — 422 (+0) units
helicopters — 341 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 55784 (+338)
cruise missiles — 3664 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60600 (+112)
special equipment — 3956 (+4)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Znob-Novgorodske, Vyntorivka, Sumy region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.
