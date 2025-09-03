Ukraine successfully strikes 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, a command post, and an artillery piece of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1,288th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with continuous engagements reported.
  • Stay updated on the latest military developments including airstrikes, guided bombs, and attacks carried out by the aggressor in various regions.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/03/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,084,570 (+780) people

  • tanks — 11157 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23237 (+4) units

  • artillery systems — 32342 (+41) units

  • MLRS — 1477 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1213 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 341 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 55784 (+338)

  • cruise missiles — 3664 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60600 (+112)

  • special equipment — 3956 (+4)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 81 air strikes, dropped 150 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,809 attacks, including 60 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,173 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Znob-Novgorodske, Vyntorivka, Sumy region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Consequences of the new massive Russian attack on September 2-3

