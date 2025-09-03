Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 missiles and 502 strike UAVs
Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 missiles and 502 strike UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian attack on Ukraine on September 2-3 — air defense report
Last night, Russia launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike drones, air-launched and sea-launched missiles. This time, the enemy used 526 air attack vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing attack has resulted in the destruction of enemy UAVs and missiles, with some falling in different locations.
  • The defense forces of Ukraine urge people to follow safety rules and seek shelter as the attack continues.

Russian attack on Ukraine on September 2-3 — air defense report

This time, the Russian invaders used for the air attack:

  • 502 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

  • 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

  • 8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov Region and Krasnodar Territory.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 451 air targets:

  • 430 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

  • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 7 X-101 cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports hitting 3 missiles and 69 attack UAVs at 14 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) falling at 14 locations.

The attack continues, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules, stay in shelters! — Ukrainian defense forces call.

